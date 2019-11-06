TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Fentanyl seizure is largest in Nassau history, officials say 

Nassau County DA Madeline Singas and police commissioner

Nassau County DA Madeline Singas and police commissioner Patrick Ryder, left, during a press conference about the guns and drugs seized in the largest fentanyl seizure in Nassau County history. The event was held at the Grand jury room in Mineola Wednesday Nov. 6. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Authorities seized 400 grams of fentanyl  — the largest seizure of the deadly synthetic opioid in Nassau County history — in two investigations that led to the indictment of 11 people on gun and drug charges, officials said.

Getting the drug off the street, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, will save lives.

“When you talk about 150,000 people fatally overdosing on this fentanyl, that’s like a weapon of mass destruction,” said Curran, who spoke at a news conference with District Attorney Madeline Singas and other law-enforcement officials Wednesday. 

Singas said the 400 grams of fentanyl, valued at $130,000 represented 150,000 potentially fatal overdoses. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough for a fatal overdose for most adults, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

“This drug is so potent that just a tiny quantity can kill,” Singas said. 

Five-hundred grams of cocaine valued at $50,000 and eight firearms were also seized during the investigations, launched in April by Singas’ office, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to combat drug- and gun-violence in Hempstead. 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Democrat District Attorney Madeline Singas who is running Singas plans to focus on gangs, and sex and drug trafficking
Republican Don Clavin has a lead in the Clavin says he is moving ahead with transition in Hempstead
Ali Rizvi checks on his rental property in 8 tips for LIers thinking of buying a house to rent out
Donald Clavin, Republican candidate for Town of Hempstead Clavin claims win, Gillen doesn't concede in town supervisor race
This Nissequogue home is on the market for Star appears at historic LI home now on market
NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill at a news NYPD's O'Neill joining Visa Inc., company says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search