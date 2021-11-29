TODAY'S PAPER
Rapper Fetty Wap in plea talks with federal prosecutors in drug trafficking case, lawyer says

The rapper Fetty Wap, who is charged along with five other men with running a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring, is released on bail after a hearing in federal court, Nov. 5 in Central Islip. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Grammy nominated rapper Fetty Wap, charged last month with running a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring that distributed more than 100 kilograms of deadly opioids on Long Island and in New Jersey, has begun plea discussions with the federal government, his attorney said Monday.

Elizabeth Macedonio, defense attorney for the rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, confirmed during a brief virtual status hearing that plea negotiations began last week.

Robert LaRusso, an attorney for co-defendant, Kavaughn Wiggins, 26, of Coram, who is being held at a correctional facility in Riverhead, said his client has also engaged in plea discussions with federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors Monday said during the hearing they have also turned over evidence material to the defense related to the case.

FBI agents arrested Maxwell, 30, of Paterson, New Jersey, on Oct. 28 at Citi Field in Queens — where he had been billed as a performer at the Rolling Loud music festival — and charged him and five other men with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond earlier this month.

The two-time Grammy nominee, best known for the hit single "Trap Queen," could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege that between June 2019 and June 2020, the defendants distributed more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine locally after getting the drugs on the West Coast and transporting them to Suffolk County.

The drugs were mailed or driven to the East Coast by motorists with hidden compartments in their vehicles, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said they seized $1.5 million in cash, along with 16 kilos of cocaine, two kilos of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills along with four guns and ammunition while executing search warrants during the investigation.

