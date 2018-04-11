A driver impaired by drugs slammed into the rear of a marked police car at an Inwood gas station Tuesday night — and the officer she injured in the crash helped pull the driver from her burning vehicle, officials said.

Nassau County police said Marsha T. Ellis, 34, was charged with multiple crimes and infractions, including a charge of grand larceny because the iPhone in her possession had been stolen earlier in the day from the Best Buy in Valley Stream.

The injured officer had been conducting a traffic stop about 10:50 p.m. in the Mobil gas station on Burnside Avenue just west of the Nassau Expressway.

The female officer was in her vehicle when Ellis, of Rosedale, Queens, drove her 2014 Audi into the gas station and hit the back of the police car, police said.

“The collision caused the defendant’s vehicle to become engulfed in flames,” police said in a news release.

The female officer and another officer, a male, who was providing backup in another car, pulled Ellis from her burning Audi, police said.

The female officer suffered neck, back and shoulder pain and was treated at a hospital, police said.

The second officer and Ellis were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, police said.

The Inwood Fire Department put out the car fire.

Ellis was awaiting arraignment in First District Court Hempstead on nine vehicle and traffic violations, grand larceny, driving while ability impaired by drugs, assault and criminal possession of marijuana, police said.