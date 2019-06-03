A fight between three 16-year-old boys in Farmingville Monday afternoon ended with one of the teenagers stabbed and another charged in the attack, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a Ronkonkoma resident, was stabbed outside a Berkshire Drive home about 4 p.m. and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Sixth Precinct detectives said. No one else was injured, police said.

The suspect, a Farmingville resident, was not named because he is a juvenile, but police said he was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The teenager is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Youth Court in Central Islip.

Police declined to release other details, including the cause of the fight