A brawl between the schools’ fans following a Deer Park High School and North Babylon High School boys’ basketball game Friday led to an officer being punched while trying to break up the fight, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. outside of North Babylon High School on Phelps Lane, police said. The Suffolk officer was treated for a contusion on his eye at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, officials said.

There were no arrests. The fight did not involve either of the school’s basketball teams, police said.

Police urge anyone with information or who can provide video of the fight to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.