Ex-finance director of children's service sentenced to jail

The former finance director of a local company that serves children with developmental delays started serving jail time Tuesday after Nassau prosecutors said she stole more than $143,000 from the business.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Francis Ricigliano sentenced Patricia Sales, 46, of Huntington Station, to 364 days in jail under terms of a November plea deal in which she admitted to a felony grand larceny charge.

The defendant, who had worked for All About Kids, declined to address the judge before he announced her punishment in Nassau County Court. She also didn't respond to a question as court officers led out of the proceeding in handcuffs. Her Melville attorney, Gregory Kalmar, declined to comment after the sentencing.

The Nassau District Attorney's Office said employees of All About Kids were looking in Sales' office for bank statements in February 2020 when they found several notices from the Internal Revenue Service showing the company hadn't paid payroll taxes since at least June 2019.

The documents showed the business, which has a location in Plainview, owed more than $700,000 in past due taxes and $140,000 in IRS penalties, according to prosecutors. They said the company — which fired Sales in February 2020 — notified the district attorney's office after discovering following an in-depth review of checks, bank statements and accounting systems that she had created unauthorized checks made out to herself.

Sales had access to the company's system for generating checks, as well as a stamp with the owner's signature, and deposited checks she made out to herself into her personal bank account, according to the prosecutors.

They said Sales stole $143,680 in all from the company, which lists six locations in New York. Prosecutor Erica Zimmerman told the judge Tuesday that an insurance company had reimbursed the business for the financial loss.

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement after the sentencing that Sales used All About Kids' coffers "as a personal bank account," and that people who abuse their authority for personal gain "will be caught and held accountable."

Court records show Sales also faces a felony charge of identity theft in Suffolk County after a separate arrest last April. A complaint alleges that between September and November of 2018, Sales used a credit card account belonging to another Suffolk resident to make more than $3,000 in purchases from a utility company and a dance school. That case is scheduled to be in court next week.