Fire Island ferry mayhem leads to three arrests, police say

File photo of the "Firebird" ferry.

By Ted Phillips
Three Long Island men were charged with disorderly conduct on a Fire Island ferry Saturday night, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said two passengers, Michael Maccarrone, 22, of Miller Place and Brandon Abad, 21, of Port Jefferson were restrained by boat security for fighting after the ferry departed Ocean Bay Park at approximately 9:45 p.m. The men were not injured, police said.

Shortly after the fight was halted, another passenger, Jacob McKeown, 22, of Sound Beach, tried to climb over a safety rail from a seat on the upper deck and was restrained by boat security, police said.

It was unclear if the two incidents were connected.

The captain of the vessel, the “Firebird,” called 911 and police arrested the three men when they arrived at the Fire Island Ferry Terminal in Bay Shore. They were issued field appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and released, police said.

They are due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on October 31.

It was unclear if they were represented by counsel.

