Suffolk cops: Man kills victim, sets body on fire

A 20-year-old Shirley man is accused of killing a person and setting the body on fire in the backyard of his residence early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Peter Pendzinski faces a murder in the second degree charge, police said. Authorities responded to a 911 call of a fire on Mastic Boulevard West near Windsor Place at 2:30 a.m., where they discovered a body, believed to be a man, burning. Police extinguished the fire.

Pendzinski was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries he suffered during the fire, and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date, police said.

An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.