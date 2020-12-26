TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cops: Man kills victim, sets body on fire

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a man after responding to a fire in Shirley early Saturday morning. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Asbury and Keldy Ortiz john.asbury@newsday.com, keldy.ortiz@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A 20-year-old Shirley man is accused of killing a person and setting the body on fire in the backyard of his residence early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Peter Pendzinski faces a murder in the second degree charge, police said. Authorities responded to a 911 call of a fire on Mastic Boulevard West near Windsor Place at 2:30 a.m., where they discovered a body, believed to be a man, burning. Police extinguished the fire.

Pendzinski was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries he suffered during the fire, and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date, police said.

An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

