Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man they believe set seven fires in Wyandanch and Deer Park in the early morning hours of June 6.

The man also burglarized a business and attempted to rob a gas station that same night, Suffolk County police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the man to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. Crime Stoppers also offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The man set fire to a vehicle on Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch, a fence on Grand Boulevard in Wyandanch, a boat on Lake Avenue in Deer Park, a flag on West 22nd Street in Deer Park and a flag on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park between 2:54 a.m. and 6:33 a.m., police said.

He also set fire to a business he burglarized at 10 Station Drive in Wyandanch and a nighttime cash window as he attempted to rob an employee at a Sunoco station at 1580 Straight Path in Wyandanch, police said.