TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police release images of man wanted in Wyandanch, Deer Park fires

Suffolk County police said the man also burglarized a business and attempted to rob a gas station on June 6.

This surveillance image released Tuesday shows the man

This surveillance image released Tuesday shows the man police believe set fires in Wyandanch and Deer Park on June 6. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man they believe set seven fires in Wyandanch and Deer Park in the early morning hours of June 6.

The man also burglarized a business and attempted to rob a gas station that same night, Suffolk County police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the man to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. Crime Stoppers also offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The man set fire to a vehicle on Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch, a fence on Grand Boulevard in Wyandanch, a boat on Lake Avenue in Deer Park, a flag on West 22nd Street in Deer Park and a flag on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park between 2:54 a.m. and 6:33 a.m., police said.

He also set fire to a business he burglarized at 10 Station Drive in Wyandanch and a nighttime cash window as he attempted to rob an employee at a Sunoco station at 1580 Straight Path in Wyandanch, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The new wallaby at the Long Island Game LI farm announces new wallaby's name
Huntington town hall in Huntington is shown Sept. 2, Officials: Beach workers trained to use Narcan
The retrial of Dean Skelos and his son, Retrial of Dean and Adam Skelos starts today
A licensed master plumber works at Country Pointe Town toughens rules for plumbers who share license
Brett Cohen of Plainview, proposes marriage to his A helicopter ride and a question: She said yes!
Police said a woman was struck and killed Cops: Woman, 79, struck, killed by pickup truck