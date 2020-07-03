The odd behavior of a man parked on a Manhasset road led to the discovery of a possible stash of oxycodone pills and — after a chase — about 110 fireworks, Nassau police said on Friday.

Fireworks have been banned in New York State for decades but Long Islanders have been setting them off in recent weeks, creating their own displays. Almost all official July Fourth fireworks have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Mata, 24, of Great Neck, drew Nassau police officers’ attention on Thursday at about 9:33 p.m. because he was leaning over and his car rolled backward, police said.

Mata fled when police attempted to arrest him after spotting pills believed to be oxycodone in his vehicle, which was parked on Plandome Road and Bayview Avenue, police said.

Mata then stole a bicycle from Hillside Avenue, according to the police, but was arrested on Virginia Drive.

Mata has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Police said he was also charged with multiple counts of breaking state labor law concerning fireworks.

Mata's arraignment is set for Friday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.