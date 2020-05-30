A house fire in Massapequa shortly before midnight Friday led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally selling a large cache of fireworks stored in his garage, Nassau police said.

Matthew Deluca, 37, who is the homeowner, told the police about the fireworks after the blaze broke out at the side of his Midlawn Drive home, a Nassau police spokesman said by telephone.

Deluca’s arraignment is set for Saturday. He is charged with illegally storing explosives and unlawfully selling fireworks, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.