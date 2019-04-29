TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Teen charged after illegal fireworks led to house fire, cops say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Nassau County police charged a Massapequa teenager with criminal mischief and the illegal sale of fireworks after the house he lived in caught on fire, police said in a news release Monday.

Police arrested John Yeager-Whelan, 17, after an investigation allegedly revealed he was storing fireworks at the house on North Hickory Street, where he was a resident, according to a news release. The house was “partially engulfed in flames” on the night of April 22 in a fire police alleged was caused by the remnants of fireworks. No injuries were reported.  The fire was extinguished by the North Massapequa Fire Department after its occupants were evacuated.  

“For the safety and security of all of residents and visitors, Nassau County Police will continue with their zero tolerance approach regarding the possession and illegal use of fireworks,” police said in the news release.

Yeager-Whelan was arrested without incident and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday t in First District Court in Hempstead on two misdemeanor charges, police said. No arraignment information was available online Monday night.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

