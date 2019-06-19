TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Man who used trailer to store fireworks in Bohemia arrested

Fireworks were stored in this trailer outside a

Fireworks were stored in this trailer outside a business on Keyland Court in Bohemia, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Newsday Staff
Print

A Lake Ronkonkoma man was arrested Thursday after he was caught using a trailer to store about $2,000 worth of fireworks for a July Fourth party, police said.

Anthony Autera, 43, of Avenue D, was charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, Suffolk County police said.

Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, acting on tips reporting fireworks being stored in a trailer outside a business on Keyland Court in Bohemia, arrested Autera at about 11:30 a.m. and seized the fireworks, police said.

Autera, an employee of the undisclosed business, was issued a field appearance ticket and was to be arraigned in the future, police said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The State Senate-passed measure would reduce possession of NY eases marijuana laws, plus expunging arrests
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 1600: Tehran-Trump tensions grow and drone on
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Crime scene photographs of Kirk Park in downtown Suffolk police: Man arrested in Montauk death 
Stony Brook University marine science professor Chris Gobler Report: Quality of LI waters 'largely good' for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search