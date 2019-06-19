A Lake Ronkonkoma man was arrested Thursday after he was caught using a trailer to store about $2,000 worth of fireworks for a July Fourth party, police said.

Anthony Autera, 43, of Avenue D, was charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, Suffolk County police said.

Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, acting on tips reporting fireworks being stored in a trailer outside a business on Keyland Court in Bohemia, arrested Autera at about 11:30 a.m. and seized the fireworks, police said.

Autera, an employee of the undisclosed business, was issued a field appearance ticket and was to be arraigned in the future, police said.