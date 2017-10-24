A Florida man was charged with stabbing another man during a dispute on the street in Elmont, police said.
Omar Baumann, 30, of Kissimmee, got into an altercation with the man on Plainfield Avenue near Belmont Park about 5:35 p.m. Monday “over a past disagreement,” Nassau County police said.
Baumann pulled a knife and stabbed the man several times, including once in the abdomen, police said.
The victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment, and Baumann was arrested at the scene, police said.
Baumann was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.
