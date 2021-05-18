A religious flag was burned and graffiti was written on the flag base outside the Islamic Center of Suffolk County in Brentwood early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Suffolk County Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred at 2 a.m. outside the mosque, located at 124 Third St., police said.

Suffolk police declined to elaborate on the nature of the graffiti other than to call it "political in nature."

Efforts to reach officials at the Islamic Center on Tuesday were not immediately successful.

Authorities said they are not aware of any video of the property damage.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates