A 4-year-old Flanders girl has died from injuries suffered in a Flanders crash last week in which her mother was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, State Police said Monday.

Gracelyn Perkowski died Sunday, according to a State Police statement.

On Thursday, she had been a backseat passenger in her mother's 2005 Toyota RAV4 when the vehicle crashed into another SUV at 11:40 a.m. on Flanders Road, police said.

The child first was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Her mother, Amy Wesolowski, 34, of Flanders, and the other driver, a Water Mill woman, 29, were treated Thursday at Peconic Bay Medical Center and released.

Wesolowski was charged with aggravated DWI, a felony, as well as two misdemeanors: endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

She was also charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, State Police Capt. Christopher Casale said during a Friday news conference.

Wesolowski was placed on supervised release at her Friday arraignment and must wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet, the district attorney's office said.

A message left for Wesolowski Monday was not immediately returned.