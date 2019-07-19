A Flanders man was indicted as the dealer who sold heroin and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose last year, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Justin Adamo, 34, was tracked down after Southampton Town police got a call about a fatal overdose in East Quogue on Sept. 5 and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman died due to a toxic mix of heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine, authorities said.

The victim’s cellphone showed recent text messages from a contact named "Tone" who said he had heroin for sale and gave directions to a house, according to Southampton police and the Suffolk District Attorney's Office. The phone number and the directions led to Tone and his home, investigators said.

Adamo was arrested on July 6 and charged with the alleged sale of heroin and fentanyl in connection with the fatal overdose, along with illegal possession of a switchblade, prosecutors said.

He was arraigned Friday on an indictment that included three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; five felony counts of third-degree of criminal possession of a controlled substance; felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail.

His attorney could not be immediately reached Friday night.

“The combination of heroin and fentanyl is highly lethal, and the drug dealers profiting from this poison are well aware of that,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release. “This is exactly why we need stronger legislation, including a ‘death by dealer’ statute, that adequately reflects the deadly consequences of selling drugs."

Investigators said Adamo would go to Queens to pick up drugs for sale in Suffolk, and twice this year, he was found with drugs in the vehicle when he was pulled over.

On Feb. 17, Southampton Town police who stopped his vehicle in East Quogue found heroin packaged with the name "Top Gun," a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and cocaine, officials said.

On March 31, town police stopped a vehicle Adamo was riding in and found heroin with the name "Hall Pass." Police said they found evidence of a drug sale by Adamo on March 25.

In a news release, Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said law enforcement must take down drug dealers, who "demonstrate a complete disregard for the law and human life itself."