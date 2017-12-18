Three passengers in a stolen car were arrested after a police chase in Suffolk County, but the driver got away, State Police said.

A trooper spotted the 2018 Dodge Durango speeding about 12:50 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound Northern State Parkway near Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, police said.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over and fled west, police said.

The chase ended about a mile away when the Durango collided with a 2016 Nissan Sentra at Veterans Memorial Highway and Harned Road in Commack, police said.

The driver of the Sentra and a front-seat passenger were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The Durango had been stolen from a car dealership in Manhattan, police said.

The occupants of the Durango fled on foot, but officers were able to find the three passengers and arrest them, police said.

Anthony M. Alcindor-Louis, 26, and James Tafari, 19, both Brooklyn residents, were charged with possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, police said.

The third passenger was 15 years old and was charged as a juvenile and released, police said.

Alcindor-Louis and Tafari were each ordered held on bail of $35,000 bond or $15,000 cash at their arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, online court records show.

They have not posted bail, the online records showed Monday morning.