This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 43° Good Morning
Few Clouds 43° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Massapequa foot spa worker charged with sex abuse of teen

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Queens man working at a foot spa in Massapequa touched a 16-year-old female customer “in a sexual manner,” Nassau County police said.

Bing Yue, 31, of Flushing touched the victim at the Gogo Foot Spa on Broadway at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said the victim left the store and notified police, who charged Yue with sexual abuse in the third degree, forcible touching and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Yue worked as a massage therapist, but was not licensed, police said.

Yue was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Daniel Young, 28, of Babylon, was charged Thursday, Cops: 4th arrest in knifepoint robbery spree
Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire early Friday, Nov. Firefighters put out vehicle fire, cops say
Children are dropped off at Woodland Elementary School Talks resume as school bus strike hits Day 5
Zelice Barclift, who runs her own tax preparation LI jobs destroyed, enhanced by technology
Cold air, gusty winds heading toward Long Island Forecast: ‘Get ready for some cold weather’
Ryan Jackson, 28, of Maine Avenue in Rockville Cops: Drug arrest follows fatal overdose
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE