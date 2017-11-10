A Queens man working at a foot spa in Massapequa touched a 16-year-old female customer “in a sexual manner,” Nassau County police said.

Bing Yue, 31, of Flushing touched the victim at the Gogo Foot Spa on Broadway at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said the victim left the store and notified police, who charged Yue with sexual abuse in the third degree, forcible touching and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Yue worked as a massage therapist, but was not licensed, police said.

Yue was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.