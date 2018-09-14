Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Man wanted for forcible touching at Commack Walmart, police say

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and police released surveillance images of the wanted man on Friday morning.

Surveillance images show the man police say they are seeking in connection to a forcible touching incident at a Walmart in Commack in July. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Chau Lam
Suffolk police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in the forcible touching of another man in a Commack Walmart in July.

The man went into the men’s restroom at the store at 85 Crooked Hill Rd. on July 28 at about 12:45 p.m., authorities said. He approached another man and touched him. The victim left and told the store manager, who called police.

Police said the suspect is about 40 years old, medium build, and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has a black mustache and black, graying hair. He wore glasses, black sweatpants, a dark gray T-shirt and dark shoes.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and police released surveillance images of the man on Friday morning.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to confidentially call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, text “SCPD” and a message to 274637 or send an email on tipsubmit.com.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

By Chau Lam

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

