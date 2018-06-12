TODAY'S PAPER
Police seek man in forcible touching at self-service laundries

Police have released an image from a Copiague

Police have released an image from a Copiague Landromat of a man they said they are seeking in connection with the forcible touching of a woman there and another incident in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of forcibly touching two women in separate incidents at coin-operated laundries in Suffolk County.

He forcibly touched a woman at the Pathmark Laundromat at 1265 Sunrise Hwy. in Copiague about 4:15 p.m. on March 27, Suffolk County police said.

He also forcibly touched a woman at Clean One City at 1466 Straight Path in Wyandanch about 11:10 p.m. on May 19, police said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, police said.

Headshot
Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

