Two Lakeview women have been arrested and charged in the theft of property from an elderly woman, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Kiondra Bullocks-Bassoo, 33, of Woodfield Road, deposited two forged checks into a Capitol One Bank account on Aug. 17, according to Seventh Squad detectives. The checks belonged to a 76-year-old woman for whom Bullocks-Bassoo worked as a home health aide.

On Aug. 5, Stephanie Fletcher, 36, of the same address, used the victim's debit card to make two fraudulent transactions at a Target store located at 500 West Sunrise Hwy. in Valley Stream, police said.

After an investigation, police said they took both women into custody: Fletcher on Nov. 3 and Bullocks-Bassoo on Nov. 20.

Fletcher is charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property 4th Degree, identity theft 3rd degree and petit larceny. She was arraigned Nov. 4 in Mineola.

Bullocks-Bassoo is charged with attempted grand larceny, identity theft 1st degree, identity theft 2nd degree, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and unlawful possession of personal identification 3rd degree. She was arraigned Nov. 21 at First District Court in Mineola, according to online court records. Her next court appearance is Nov. 30 and she is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.

Police said they don’t know the relationship between Bullocks-Bassoo and Fletcher.