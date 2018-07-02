A Seaford man found with a State Police shield and a fake state employee identification card was arrested on forgery and other charges, State Police said.

Andrew Decter, 22, was driving a gray Chevy Tahoe on Expressway Drive in Seaford on March 12 when he was stopped on a traffic violation by the New York State Police Gun Investigation Unit, according to police. The Tahoe had a push bar on its front, emergency lighting, a computer and radio and looked like an emergency vehicle, police said.

Police said they searched the car and found a state insurance fund investigator shield, a State Police shield, a forged New York State employee identification card, two Airsoft guns, black handcuffs, an expandable baton, two Blackhawk gun holsters and a jacket with NYS DOI on its back.

The traffic stop initiated a two-month investigation with assistance from the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, and on May 14 Decter was stopped while driving a Crown Victoria on Hicksville Road in Massapequa and arrested, police said. He was charged with second-degree forgery, possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Investigators arrested him after determining that he was not a trooper, an insurance investigator or a state employee, said Daniel Ahlgrim, state police spokesman for Troop L on Long Island.

But investigators don't know why he had those items and whether he impersonated an officer, Ahlgrim said. "We probably do have more questions than answers right now ourselves," he said.

State police ask anyone who may have been stopped by Decter to call them at 631-756-3300.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said her office is working on the investigation with state police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “When someone who is not law enforcement is alleged to be carrying a police shield, Airsoft pistols and other police paraphernalia, that person poses a risk to the citizens of Nassau County," she said in a statement.

Decter was released on a $20,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately return requests for comment Monday night.