A Bayport man who allegedly sent dozens of hate-filled threatening letters to LGBTQ organizations and Long Island business leaders during an eight-year period pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing threatening communications through the United States Postal Service.

Robert Fehring, 74, a retired Bellport High School teacher, band director and track coach, acknowledged in federal court in Central Islip that he sent dozens of the threatening letters to LGBTQ community leaders between June 2013 and September 2021. He also sent letters, some threatening violence to chamber of commerce officials in Sayville and Patchogue who organized or provided support to Pride events, according to prosecutors.

David Klimnick, president and CEO of the Hauppauge-based LGBT Center, said he received at least a dozen letters from Fehring, "each one more vile, more disgusting and more hateful."

"You think twice about starting your car," Klimnick told Newsday. "You think twice about getting the mail. You think twice about putting out the garbage. And this should not be taken lightly. It should not be taken lately at all and this person needs to go to jail and stay there hopefully for the remainder of his life where maybe he can get some help."

Prosecutors also said Fehring sent threatening letters to officials with the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce for their support of LGBTQ organizations and events. According to court documents, Fehring told the FBI that he wrote the letters because he was tired of having LGBTQ people and issues highlighted by the media.

Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce president Eileen Tyznar said she and other board members had received numerous hate-filled letters threatening violence. She said she has been living in fear for years.

"You can have your freedom of speech. You can have your views. But once you cross a line where people’s lives are threatened or people feel threatened or harassed or intimidated, that can’t be allowed. It went to a point that was so extreme. It shows me there are a lot of people who are out there who are mentally ill," Tyznar said.

Fehring, free on $100,00 bond, is scheduled for sentencing on June 17. He declined to comment after Wednesday’s hearing.

"Mr. Fehring is relieved to have completed this phase of the process and will now prepare himself for the final stage," said Fehring’s attorney, Glenn Obedin of Central Islip.

Fehring was also charged with fourth-degree larceny as a hate crime and fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime by Suffolk County prosecutors, who said Fehring stole 21 Pride flags and damaged flag brackets that had been installed by the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce in July.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in December and is scheduled to return to court on March 2 in that case.

With Shari Einhorn