A Northport woman who sustained minor injuries Monday when she lost control of her car and struck a building in Fort Salonga has been charged with drunken driving, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Nitza Pena, 47, was driving east in a 2010 Honda Accord at about 5:39 p.m. on Fort Salonga Road when she lost control, crossed the oncoming traffic lanes, hit the curb and crashed into a pillar at 1019 Fort Salonga Rd., police said. No one in the building was hurt.

“She was charged with DWI last night,” a police spokesman said Tuesday morning.

The crash remained under investigation.

With Lisa Irizarry