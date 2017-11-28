TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Woman charged with DWI after hitting Fort Salonga building

By Zachary R. Dowdy  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A Northport woman who sustained minor injuries Monday when she lost control of her car and struck a building in Fort Salonga has been charged with drunken driving, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Nitza Pena, 47, was driving east in a 2010 Honda Accord at about 5:39 p.m. on Fort Salonga Road when she lost control, crossed the oncoming traffic lanes, hit the curb and crashed into a pillar at 1019 Fort Salonga Rd., police said. No one in the building was hurt.

“She was charged with DWI last night,” a police spokesman said Tuesday morning.

The crash remained under investigation.

With Lisa Irizarry

