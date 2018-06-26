TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
66° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man drove into oncoming traffic with drugs in car, police say

The Bronx man was arrested in Franklin Square on Monday night, Nassau County police said.

Police said John Rufino, 55, of the Bronx

Police said John Rufino, 55, of the Bronx was arrested by Nassau County officers Monday on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Bronx man stopped for driving against traffic in Franklin Square was arrested on drug charges, Nassau County police said.

John Rufino, 55, was driving in an oncoming lane of Nassau Boulevard at 11:58 p.m. Monday, police said.

Officers stopped the car and “detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

“Officers observed and recovered marijuana, a plastic bag and a pen cap containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, along with film strips labeled Suboxone,” the news release said. Officers then arrested him.

Suboxone is a narcotic meant to help people recovering from addiction with the symptoms of withdrawal from opiates.

Rufino was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and failing to use the designated driving lane, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

In a takeoff of ‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ opens on LI
Mike Colangelo, water service foreman in Glen Cove, City waits for Freon test result at shut well
Alfred Klages of Seaford, known to many as Ex-NYPD officer who helped deliver 13 babies dies
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, along with other transit Full steam ahead for LaGuardia AirTrain proposal
Skies will be sunny, winds will be light Forecast: ‘Lots of sunshine,’ light winds
Democratic voters will cast ballots in three congressional Democrats pick congressional nominees today