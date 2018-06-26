A Bronx man stopped for driving against traffic in Franklin Square was arrested on drug charges, Nassau County police said.

John Rufino, 55, was driving in an oncoming lane of Nassau Boulevard at 11:58 p.m. Monday, police said.

Officers stopped the car and “detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

“Officers observed and recovered marijuana, a plastic bag and a pen cap containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, along with film strips labeled Suboxone,” the news release said. Officers then arrested him.

Suboxone is a narcotic meant to help people recovering from addiction with the symptoms of withdrawal from opiates.

Rufino was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and failing to use the designated driving lane, police said.