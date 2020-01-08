TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: LI teen, Brooklyn man arrested in Franklin Square stabbing

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An 18-year-old woman from North Valley Stream and a Brooklyn man face attempted murder and assault charges after police said they slashed and stabbed a teenager in his car on New Year's Eve in Franklin Square.

Nassau County police said suspect Rachel Belizaire, knew the victim, but they did not characterize the nature of any relationship. Police said Belizaire was arrested on New Year's Day and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. She was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 2 and court records show she was ordered held on $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash bail. She was released on bond.

Court records also show a temporary order of protection was issued and that Belizaire is due back in court Jan. 21.

Her lawyer, Philippe Solages Jr. of Hauppauge, said Wednesday: "My client maintains her innocence." He declined to comment further on the case.

The second suspect, identified by police as Kendly Fleurentine, 23, of Canarsie, Brooklyn, was arrested Tuesday night and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. He also is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

It was not immediately clear if Fleurentine is represented by counsel.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 17-year-old male, initially told responding officers he was approached by "several unknown subjects" who banged on his car door, demanding he open it, and that when he did, he was "slashed across his face and stabbed in his back."

The suspects then fled, police said.

Police said the attack occurred on Franklin Avenue at about 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police said an investigation led them to the arrest of both Belizaire and Fleurentine but did not detail any motive for the attack.

