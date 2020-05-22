A New York City man who defrauded two elderly people for $31,500 on Long Island was arrested Thursday, State Police said.

Troy M. Davis, 33, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, and first-degree scheme to defraud, police said in a statement Friday. He was arrested Thursday in New York City, authorities said.

The crimes were committed in Hampton Bays and Holtsville on Feb. 28, cops said.

Officials added: “Mr. Davis was involved in a bail bond scam, where he advised the victims one of their family members had been arrested and required bail money for their release. Mr. Davis acted as a courier and intentionally deprived two elderly people out of money.”

State Police said Davis was turned over to Suffolk County police. The investigation into Davis was described as joint investigation between the two agencies, officials said.

It was not clear Friday afternoon if Davis had been arraigned or retained an attorney.