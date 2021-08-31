TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Brightwaters man, company pleads guilty to fraud in billing fire district 

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A Brightwaters man was ordered to return $82,605 to the Wading River Fire District Tuesday after pleading guilty to fraudulently billing the district and failing to pay subcontractors for an underground fuel storage project.

Nicholas Guercio, 41, and his company Environmental Compliance Associates Corp. pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument filing in the first degree and was sentenced to a conditional discharge. The company was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The company won a $325,000 bid in 2018 to install two underground petroleum tanks as part of the fire department’s fuel storage and fire suppression system.

Prosecutors said the company submitted multiple forged bills they claimed were signed by subcontractors who were never actually paid. The company also billed the fire department $15,000 for a performance bond that was never purchased and submitted sworn affidavits claiming all vendors had been paid when they were still owed money, authorities said.

The company was paid more than $82,000 for a performance bond and payments to three subcontractors and a parts supplier.

"This company was stealing money from the fire district – and by extension the taxpayers – with the left hand and shortchanging workers with the right," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said in a statement. "Whenever an unscrupulous business like this is awarded the bid on a public works project, that is a job that could have gone to a hardworking, law-abiding company. ."

The company’s New York City-based attorney David Oddo could not be reached for comment.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Manhasset schools Superintendent Vincent Butera, on leave since
Two being paid for one schools superintendent job
United States Post Office in Hicksville in 2010
Queens man tried to rob Hicksville post office, slashed inspector, police say
Steve Chassman, president of the Long Island Council
'It's a shame we've done so little so far. We have to do more'
Deborah Kowalski initially figured she had misread her
'It's a dream come true': $60 in lottery tickets scores $5 million for Riverhead retiree
Margie Miller honors the memory of her husband,
LI's 9/11 memorials honor those lost 20 years ago
"We're going to be exploring all of our
Hochul: Local health departments to get $65M for COVID-19 boosters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?