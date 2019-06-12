A Farmingdale man led a fraud ring that stole more than $2 million from small business owners and others who had been denied loans, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Demetrios Boudourakis, 45, was charged with grand larceny, money laundering and other crimes for his role in the scheme, according to court records. Sini said he could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The ring obtained the names of people who had been denied loans from commercial banks through the dark web, then called those people to tell them that they had qualified for loans but would have to pay interest and fees upfront, prosecutors said.

Once the defendants received the interest and fees, they strung the victims along or did not return calls, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference in Hauppauge.

Sini said 35 victims have been identified. Some live in Nassau and Suffolk counties while others lived as far away as Colorado, Texas, California, Washington state.