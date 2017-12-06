TODAY'S PAPER
Couple charged with fraud in obtaining $80,000 in Sandy relief funds

Doctor and fashion designer face federal charges after officials said they declared their North Fork vacation house as their primary residence.

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A couple is facing fraud charges after they declared a North Fork vacation house as their primary residence in order to obtain nearly $80,000 in superstorm Sandy relief funds, officials said Wednesday.

William Grella, 64, a doctor, and Gary Osborne, 44, a fashion designer, moved with their two children into a Rockland County rental property in May 2012 and were using a New Suffolk cottage...

