Couple charged with fraud in obtaining $80,000 in Sandy relief funds
Doctor and fashion designer face federal charges after officials said they declared their North Fork vacation house as their primary residence.
A couple is facing fraud charges after they declared a North Fork vacation house as their primary residence in order to obtain nearly $80,000 in superstorm Sandy relief funds, officials said Wednesday.
William Grella, 64, a doctor, and Gary Osborne, 44, a fashion designer, moved with their two children into a Rockland County rental property in May 2012 and were using a New Suffolk cottage...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED