Former Suffolk Legislator Fred Towle Jr. sentenced to supervised release

Former Suffolk Legislator Fred Towle Jr., who resigned from the Suffolk County Legislature in 2003 and was sentenced to 6 months in prison as part of a probe into political corruption, was sentenced Wednesday to three years supervised release for income tax evasion.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip as part of a deal after Towle pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of filing a false income tax in 2012.

The judge, who also ordered Towle to perform 100 hours of community service, said the former's legislator's deteriorating health figured in her sentencing. He faced up to 27 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Azrack also ordered him to repay $307,000, to undergo gambling treatment and barred hiim from gambling because of his "serious gambling addiction."

Towle, 53, a Republican from Shirley, agreed to pay restitution of $307,000 for failing to pay taxes on income of $1.2 million between 2012 and 2014.

The income involved in the tax evasion was generated by Towle’s company, East Coast Marketing, which in Suffolk County both engaged in political consulting, and aiding homeowners in obtaining permit approvals from various governments, according to federal prosecutors.

When he was arraigned on the charge, Towle said: “I knew what I was doing was illegal and unlawful when I did it.”

In the early 2000s, Towle was the first politician caught in a longtime investigation into political corruption by then Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota.

Spota and a former chief aide _ Christopher McPartland _ praised Towle and said his cooperation _including wearing a wire_ helped the district attorney’s office make cases against a dozen other officials.

When Towle was sentenced for his role in the corruption situation in 2006, Spota said his cooperation was “invaluable” in his office’s investigation.

McPartland said that Towle’s “cooperation helped the district attorney address the culture of corruption in this county.”

Towle had pleaded guilty in 2003 to accepting over $10,000 in bribes, and forwarding part of the money to another public official, whose name was not disclosed.

In sentencing Towle to six months in prison in 2006 for his role in the corruption cases, State Supreme Court Justice Robert Doyle said: “As an elected official, he chose to place his self-interest above the interests of his constituents….In doing so, he not only brought disgrace to himself and his family, but also his colleagues on the Suffolk County Legislature and elected officials everywhere.”

Spota and McPartland are themselves now awaiting sentencing following their December conviction on charges of helping orchestrate the coverup of the beating of a prisoner by former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke, a Spota protégé.