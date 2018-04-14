Man arrested on charges of lewd behavior to be arraigned, police say
A Freeport man who police say exposed himself to girls as young as 11 on three separate instances will be arraigned Saturday.
Freddy Peralta, 27, is scheduled to appear before a judge in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead after his Friday arrest in Roosevelt. He faces three counts each of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.
Peralta exposed himself to a 13-year-old the afternoon of Feb. 14 at Schreiber Place and Washington Street in Baldwin, Nassau police said.
On Feb. 28, Peralta targeted a 11-year-old girl on Grand Boulevard and Hayes Street in Baldwin, police said.
And on April 11, he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl during the late afternoon on Summer Avenue in Uniondale, authorities said.
Police said they knew they had a crime pattern on their hands when they determined the suspect in each case drove a white Hyundai Tucson with a spare tire on the front left side.
Home surveillance video in Baldwin showed a vehicle matching that description going by, minutes after the suspect allegedly exposed himself nearby.
Police ask anyone who believes they were victimized to call First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6153.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.