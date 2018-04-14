A Freeport man who police say exposed himself to girls as young as 11 on three separate instances will be arraigned Saturday.

Freddy Peralta, 27, is scheduled to appear before a judge in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead after his Friday arrest in Roosevelt. He faces three counts each of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Peralta exposed himself to a 13-year-old the afternoon of Feb. 14 at Schreiber Place and Washington Street in Baldwin, Nassau police said.

On Feb. 28, Peralta targeted a 11-year-old girl on Grand Boulevard and Hayes Street in Baldwin, police said.

And on April 11, he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl during the late afternoon on Summer Avenue in Uniondale, authorities said.

Police said they knew they had a crime pattern on their hands when they determined the suspect in each case drove a white Hyundai Tucson with a spare tire on the front left side.

Home surveillance video in Baldwin showed a vehicle matching that description going by, minutes after the suspect allegedly exposed himself nearby.

Police ask anyone who believes they were victimized to call First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6153.