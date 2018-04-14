TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested on charges of lewd behavior to be arraigned, police say

Freddy Peralta, 27, of Freeport, allegedly exposed himself

Freddy Peralta, 27, of Freeport, allegedly exposed himself to three young girls in Baldwin and Uniondale, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A Freeport man who police say exposed himself to girls as young as 11 on three separate instances will be arraigned Saturday.

Freddy Peralta, 27, is scheduled to appear before a judge in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead after his Friday arrest in Roosevelt. He faces three counts each of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Peralta exposed himself to a 13-year-old the afternoon of Feb. 14 at Schreiber Place and Washington Street in Baldwin, Nassau police said.

On Feb. 28, Peralta targeted a 11-year-old girl on Grand Boulevard and Hayes Street in Baldwin, police said.

And on April 11, he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl during the late afternoon on Summer Avenue in Uniondale, authorities said.

Police said they knew they had a crime pattern on their hands when they determined the suspect in each case drove a white Hyundai Tucson with a spare tire on the front left side.

Home surveillance video in Baldwin showed a vehicle matching that description going by, minutes after the suspect allegedly exposed himself nearby.

Police ask anyone who believes they were victimized to call First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6153.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

