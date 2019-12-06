At a heated rally in Freeport on Friday, angry activists denounced the controversial arrest of a local resident this week and called for state authorities to come in to investigate the police.

They also said they want the officers who arrested Akbar Rogers, 44, to be placed on administrative leave without pay, and have the footage from their body cameras released.

Shouting slogans such as, “No justice, no peace, no racist police,” more than 100 activists and local residents gathered on the steps of the Refuge Apostolic Church.

Rogers “experienced police brutality by some out-of-control rogue police officers,” said the Rev. Arthur Mackey of Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in Roosevelt.

The arrest of Rogers on Tuesday was captured by a neighbor on a video that has since gone viral. The video showed seven officers involved, with at least two punching the man while he was on the ground yelling for help. Another officer appeared to kick Rogers.

Mackey said police did not need to use violence against Rogers to arrest him.

“They could have just put the handcuffs on him and put him in prison and let him have his day in court. But they beat him and they beat him brutally. That could be our son, that could be our daughter, that could be our mother, that could be our father. We must stand up against the racism, the classism and the sexism,” Mackey said.

Freeport police say they followed proper procedures, though the Nassau County district attorney is investigating.

Brian Finnegan, a spokesperson for Freeport Village, said Friday that the officers involved in the arrest remain on active patrol duty. Freeport has 100 on the force, including officers, sergeants, lieutenants and brass, Finnegan said.

Some speakers said Friday they did not trust local authorities to investigate the Freeport Police Department and called on state Attorney General Letitia James to launch her own probe.

Rogers himself showed up at the rally with his mother and son but did not speak to the crowd. Rogers wore a sling on his arm and a gauze bandage around his head.

Nia Adams, a community organizer with the Long Island Progressive Coalition, called the video “deeply disturbing, traumatizing and unacceptable. We know these practices are rooted in racism and white supremacy.”

Adams said that “as a black woman and a resident of Long Island, I was horrified upon seeing this video of the vicious attack on Akbar Rogers. This could be my brother. And in many ways, Akbar Rogers is our brother, and we will not continue to disregard black lives.”

The Rev. William Watson, pastor of Free Will Baptist Church in Freeport and president of the 56-church Long Island Conference of Clergy, said police Thursday asked to meet with him and others and “they tried to explain to us it wasn’t what we saw. They tried to explain that it takes nine people to arrest one man unarmed. We’re insulted by their insinuation and by their statements. We will not accept it.”

Watson said that “only because there’s a tape there’s evidence. This is a culture and practice of this entire county. And if the district attorney does not prosecute, she needs to go. If the county executive does not take action, she needs to go.”

Watson also called for the resignation of Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy, whose son was one of the officers who arrested Rogers.

Brea Baker, a Freeport native and an activist with Justice League NYC, said, “Viciously beating a restrained man is a clear case of brutality exercised by officers who have no fear of repercussions.

“When we see examples of white criminals who pose a threat to others, including to police, being taken into custody without a scratch, time and again, it makes it very clear this lack of accountability only applies to black and brown people.”

Nicholas Ashe, an actor living in Brooklyn who grew up in Freeport, said, “We are not anti-police who protect and serve our community. We are anti-police who abuse us and assert excessive force.”

Asked if there would be legal action against the village of Freeport and the police department, Courtney Miller, a community organizer with Manhattan-based Citizen Action of New York and one of the rally organizers, said activists will consult with the family before deciding.

With Craig Schneider