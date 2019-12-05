The Freeport police officers involved in a controversial arrest Tuesday remain on the job, a village spokesman said Thursday.

“All are working; none is on paid leave,” Freeport spokesman Brian Finnegan said.

Finnegan said five Freeport Police Department officers were involved in the arrest of Akbar Rogers, 44, on East Seaman Avenue. A video shot by a bystander that went viral showed seven officers, with at least two punching the man while he was on the ground yelling for help. Another officer appeared to kick Rogers.

The video sparked outrage from community residents, activists, and on social media, in particular because the officers in the video appear to be white, while the suspect is black.

Police said Rogers, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and in a separate alleged case of physical harassment, was resisting arrest. Finnegan said one officer was injured in the scuffle, taken to the hospital and released.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Freeport Village Mayor Robert Kennedy on Wednesday evening called for an investigation into the incident. Kennedy's son was involved in the arrest.

On Monday, Rogers had engaged police in a high-speed chase, which they broke off to avoid endangering the public, Freeport Village attorney Howard Colton said. The arrest Tuesday came after police had tried to apprehend Rogers at his home and he fled, Colton said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in Mineola on Thursday that like many viewers of the video, “I have questions.”

Curran said she spoke with Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas, who she said is prepared to move forward with a “thorough review.”

“What I do ask is that we all remain calm and patient as this process happens,” she said.

Curran said Rogers is being held at the county correctional center in East Meadow. She said she does not know when he will be released.

“With videos like this, it’s a snapshot, we don’t know what happened before, we don’t know what happened after, and this is something that the review will uncover for us,” Curran said.

Asked if she was concerned that Kennedy’s son was in the video, Curran said the mayor “was very clear with me to get this right to the district attorney’s office for that reason.”

On Wednesday morning, Kennedy told Newsday he did not think the police had done anything wrong but that he had asked the police department to prepare a report on the incident. The village released a statement about Kennedy's call for an investigation later that day.

Natasha Pierre of Farmingville, who said she is Rogers' girlfriend, said Thursday she has no idea how Rogers could have been involved in a high-speed chase with police because he does not have a car. Pierre said she has known Rogers since May 2018.

She said he left her home Monday around 9 a.m. to take the Long Island Rail Road to Freeport to feed his elderly mom breakfast — and said the two were texting the “entire day.” She also said she was talking to him Tuesday.

“I have been crying. I look like hell. I’m disturbed,” Pierre said. “I read the news, and a lot of stuff in there [about what Rogers did] is blatant lies. It’s hard for me to believe they [police] were having a high-speed chase with Akbar Rogers.”

She said she has family members in the military and who are in law enforcement, so she understands the job and the role law enforcement officers play.

“I have been raised to love everyone, to get along with everyone," Pierre said. "But it’s getting to the point where it’s very hurtful that African Americans can’t be themselves, can’t live the truth, can’t be treated fairly by those obligated to protect and to serve.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re black, you’re white, you’re Latino. He’s in a submissive position and you cannot have a person in a submissive position and say they are resisting. I see [the video] … I see a person being afraid and how is he resisting arrest when he’s on the ground, when he’s on the ground with his hands behind his back.”

She said the police and the public should have a good relationship, but feels like it has broken down.

“I really do hope we get to the bottom of this. It’s not right, it’s not right," Pierre said. "They could’ve done this another way . . . He said he couldn’t breathe and they’re kicking him and hitting him."

Freeport Police Benevolent Association president Shawn Randall said in a statement that the PBA "stands behind" the officers.

"I am confident that when the judicial process is complete and all facts are presented, it will be confirmed that our officers did their jobs in accordance with the law,” Randall said in the statement.



With John Valenti