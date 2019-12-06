The man subdued by Freeport police in a controversial arrest that was captured on video this week said in an interview Thursday night that he feared for his life as officers punched him and used a stun gun.

“I thought I was going to die,” Akbar Rogers, 44, of Freeport, said in an interview from his home. “My mind just went black.”

Rogers, who spoke after posting $6,000 bail Thursday night on multiple charges related to Tuesday's events, said he was not resisting as officers attempted to place him under arrest. Rogers said several officers held his arms and pressed their knees into his back as he lay on the ground.

“I kept saying, ‘I’m not resisting,’” Rogers said, adding that he was struck in the eyes and felt a jolt of energy course through his body from two stun gun shots. “I saw black stars and white light when they shocked me, and my heart almost stopped. I said, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and I said, ‘You’re killing me.’ ”

E. Reginald Pope, president of the Nassau County chapter of the National Action Network and a Freeport resident, is serving as a representative for Rogers and his family and arranged the interview.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said Thursday her office was “reviewing the incident.”

Rogers said he ran away from police into the neighbor’s yard when officers arrived at his East Seaman Avenue home Tuesday afternoon. The officers had come to arrest him on a warrant for a traffic charge as well as a separate incident in which he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground twice, officials have said.

Police caught up to him while he was apparently stuck between two fences.

“I ran into my friend’s yard,” he said. “I was beaten on the fence. They pulled me from the gate, slammed me and started beating me up.”

A cellphone video camera captured a minute of the altercation, which had been viewed on Instagram nearly 100,000 times as of Thursday night.

The video shows what appears to be seven Freeport police officers attempting to take Rogers into custody and at least two punching him while he struggles on the ground calling for help. Another officer appears to kick Rogers while he is on the ground and officers try to handcuff him.

0:58

The footage has sparked outrage from community residents, activists and on social media, including concerns that the officers appeared to be white and Rogers is black.

In response, County Executive Laura Curran, Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy — whose son is one of the arresting officers — Nassau Legislature Minority Leader Kevan M. Abrahams (D-Freeport), Legis. Debra Mulé (D-Freeport) and Freeport Village Trustee Carmen J. Piñeyro have called for the investigation.

The officers were still on the job Thursday, a village spokesman said. Shawn Randall, president of the Freeport Police Benevolent Association, expressed his support for the officers Thursday.

"I am confident that when the judicial process is complete and all facts are presented, it will be confirmed that our officers did their jobs in accordance with the law,” Randall said.

Freeport Village Attorney Howard Colton said police had gone to arrest Rogers Tuesday because he was “wanted for an outstanding warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation and was sought in connection with a physical harassment and numerous violations of the vehicle and traffic law.”

Rogers said he was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow after his arrest for treatment of swelling and abrasions on his face and body. His left arm was in a sling Thursday night.

Tracey Edwards, Long Island regional director of the NAACP, and the Rev. Arthur L. Mackey Jr., senior pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in neighboring Roosevelt, said the video appears to document mistreatment of a black suspect by white officers.

Several grassroots organizations are planning a noon news conference Friday at the Refuge Apostolic Church on Broadway in Freeport to protest.

Rogers has retained a Manhattan attorney and will appear in Nassau County District Court in Mineola on Friday in connection with charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest stemming from the Tuesday altercation.

Court documents show the incident with police came seven weeks after a woman who lives at Rogers' home said he pushed her to the ground after she left him "in Suffolk County with no ride." She told police she was six weeks pregnant at the time.

On Nov. 3, police spotted Rogers in a Mercedes-Benz and chased him, an incident in which they said he reached speeds of 100 mph, according to Colton. The chase was aborted for safety reasons, Colton said.