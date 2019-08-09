A 10-month investigation into cocaine sales in Freeport led to an arrest and the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms — both handguns and assault rifles, State Police said on Friday.

Brian J. Crook, 33, of Freeport, was charged with felonies: criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Crook is awaiting arraignment at Nassau County First District Court.