Long Island Crime

Cocaine, marijuana, guns seized in Freeport, police say

New York State Police conduct an investigation in Freeport on Thursday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla
A 10-month investigation into cocaine sales in Freeport led to an arrest and the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms — both handguns and assault rifles, State Police said on Friday.

Brian J. Crook, 33, of Freeport, was charged with felonies: criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Crook is awaiting arraignment at Nassau County First District Court.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

