A 28-year-old man found in Freeport with a gunshot wound on Friday was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Nassau police said.

Freeport officers, responding to a 911 call for help, found the victim "in the vicinity of" a South Bay Avenue address just before 3:30 p.m. The victim's name was not released.

Anyone who can help detectives should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers remain anonymous.