Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people who stole four ornate bronze sculptures valued at a total of between $15,000 and $20,000 from a fountain in Freeport last year.

Police said the sculptures of men were taken from a fountain in the 700 block of South Long Beach Avenue sometime between 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 2017.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with any information about the theft to call 800-244-8477.