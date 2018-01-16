TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Cops: Sculptures worth up to $20G stolen from Freeport fountain

Police are asking the public's help identifying whoever

Police are asking the public's help identifying whoever stole these bronze sculptures of men from a fountain on South Long Beach Avenue in Freeport in October 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people who stole four ornate bronze sculptures valued at a total of between $15,000 and $20,000 from a fountain in Freeport last year.

Police said the sculptures of men were taken from a fountain in the 700 block of South Long Beach Avenue sometime between 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 2017.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with any information about the theft to call 800-244-8477.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

