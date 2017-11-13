A Freeport man was arrested on weapons charges after Nassau County police narcotics vice squad detectives working an investigation in Merrick spotted a gun in his waistband Sunday, police said.

Alvin Brooks, 32, of Best Street, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. and charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police did not release the arrest location.

Brooks is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said that the detectives were “conducting an investigation” in an undisclosed area when they spotted Brooks and what appeared to be handgun with a black handle “in his waistband.” A loaded Hi-Point 9-millimeter handgun was recovered during the arrest, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.