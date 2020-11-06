TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Armed men flee with cash after Freeport home invasion

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman was forced to the floor of a home in Freeport on Thursday night by five men she did not know who entered, showed her a handgun, demanded cash, then fled, Nassau police said in a statement.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The burglary at Johnson Place happened at about 11:38; the only description of the burglars was that they all wore dark clothes, police said.

Anyone who can aid investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS, police said. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

