Cops: Armed men flee with cash after Freeport home invasion

A woman was forced to the floor of a home in Freeport on Thursday night by five men she did not know who entered, showed her a handgun, demanded cash, then fled, Nassau police said in a statement.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The burglary at Johnson Place happened at about 11:38; the only description of the burglars was that they all wore dark clothes, police said.

Anyone who can aid investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS, police said. All callers will remain anonymous.