Cops: Man kicked doctor, set hospital bed sheets on fire

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Freeport man being treated Saturday at Nassau University Medical Center kicked his doctor unconscious and later set fire to his hospital bed sheets while under physical restraints, officials said.

Joseph Hores, 56, of Hillside Avenue, “became combative with hospital staff after they refused to give him the treatment he was demanding,” Nassau County police said.

“While lying in his bed, Hores kicked his treating physician, a 54-year-old male, in the face which rendered him unconscious,” police said in a news release.

Hospital public safety officers intervened and Hores punched one of them in the face, police said.

Hores was restrained with soft restraints, but was still able to get a cigarette lighter from his pocket and set fire to this bed sheets, police said. 

"The fire was quickly extinguished by hospital staff,” police said.

The doctor was treated for a concussion and the safety officer was treated for a contusion, police said.

Hores was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead on two counts of assault, arson and criminal mischief, online court records show.

Bail was set at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash and it was not immediately posted, the court records show.

Hores was represented by the Legal Aid Society.

