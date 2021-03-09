A Freeport man shouted "anti-transgender remarks" at a woman and then shot her multiple times with a pellet gun Monday night at a Massapequa hotel, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Shamel Wilkens, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges including second-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree menacing, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said in a statement.

Wilkens assaulted the woman about 9:30 p.m. Monday while at a Massapequa hotel on Carman Mill Road, police said.

During his arraignment Tuesday, Wilkens’ bail was set at $100,000 bond, or $50,000 cash, court records showed. Wilkens, who did not post bail, was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, records said.

Police said Wilkens was in his hotel room Monday night when a 35-year-old woman walked by his door.

"The defendant started to shout anti-transgender remarks at the victim and as she walked away she was shot in the neck and right leg with a pellet gun," police said.

The victim ran to the hotel’s parking lot and told her boyfriend what happened. The boyfriend then confronted Wilkens, police said, and Wilkens "pointed the pellet gun at the male victim."

Wilkens returned to his room and officers with the Seventh Precinct arrested him, without incident, police said.

Both victims refused medical attention, police said.