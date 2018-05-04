A Freeport man has been charged with kidnapping and stabbing a female acquaintance, Nassau County police.

Thomas Beeks, 32, stabbed the woman in the leg during a dispute in her vehicle on Oak Street in Roosevelt at 10 a.m. on April 14, police said.

Beeks then forced the woman to drive to his house on East Dean Street, where he punched her in the eye and threatened her with scissors, police said.

He later allowed the woman to drive to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, police said. The identify of the 21-year-old woman was not released and police did not disclose the nature of the dispute.

Beeks was arrested Thursday and will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of kidnapping, assault, menacing, aggravated family offense and other charges, police said.