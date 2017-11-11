A Freeport man was arrested early Saturday in Hempstead on robbery and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a cabdriver over the cost of his fare, Nassau County police said.

Police said Michael Ebinger, 31, asked a 49-year-old driver for Hempstead-based Taxi Latino Co. to take him to a TD Bank branch on Peninsula Boulevard so he could get money to pay for a taxi ride from Uniondale to Rockville Centre.

While at an automated teller machine, detectives said, Ebinger and the cabdriver began arguing over the cost of the fare.

During the argument, police said Ebinger stabbed the cabdriver with a knife in his right bicep and left hand before fleeing on foot. Despite his injuries, police said the driver followed Ebinger and alerted First Precinct officers conducting a car stop at Peninsula and Greenwich Street.

The officers later arrested Ebinger “without further incident,” according to police. The cabdriver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ebinger faces several charges, including first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and theft of services. He will be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.