The BMW driver who allegedly struck pedestrians on a Freeport Village sidewalk Monday afternoon has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other crimes, police said.

Mitchell Messling, 66, of Massapequa, was traveling west on West Merrick Road near South Long Beach Avenue when he drove his sedan partway onto the sidewalk and struck an 11-year-old boy and two adults at about 4:10 p.m., authorities said.

“The defendant was observed having glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath,” before he was arrested, Nassau County police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Messling, who was taken into custody Monday, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

Authorities initially said four pedestrians were struck, including a 9-year-old girl, but on Tuesday revised that number to three. Police did not provide further details Tuesday morning.

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening, Nassau police said.

The boy, who suffered head trauma, was airlifted to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Mayor Robert Kennedy said Monday.

"The helicopter was passing by and was notified to assist," he said.

The two adults, who were not identified, were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, the mayor said.

With Ellen Yan