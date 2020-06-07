TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Woman arrested after striking several cars, Freeport police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Freeport woman was arrested after police said she intentionally struck a police vehicle and crashed into several other vehicles Saturday evening.

Gabrielle Revere, 24, had an interaction with officers near Freeport Village Police headquarters around 9 a.m., according to Nassau police. She fled the scene driving erratically before intentionally striking a police vehicle causing an officer to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She then drove against the flow of traffic and struck a taxi, police said.

Police attempted to pull Revere over, but she drove over the center median on Sunrise Highway and continued east while ignoring the officers, police said.

She then crashed into two vehicles stopped at a traffic light near Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway, police said.

Three women and two children — who were not in the suspect's car — were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Revere was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital. She is facing a slew of charges, including multiple assault counts, and is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Mineola Sunday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

