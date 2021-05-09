TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Two charged in Freeport machete robbery, Nassau police say

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Two men were arrested Sunday after police said they tried to rob a pedestrian with a machete in Freeport.

Johel Castro, 45, and Nelson Castro-Guerra, 49, both of Freeport, approached a 38-year-old man from behind around 2:16 p.m., Nassau police said. The victim was walking in the vicinity of North Main Street and Leonard Avenue in Freeport.

When the victim turned around, police said Castro lifted a large machete over his head as Castro-Guerra said: "Give me your money."

The victim, who police said was "in fear of his life," punched Castro and ran away. He then called 911 and followed the two men, who fled northbound on North Main Street, police said. Freeport police arrived and took the two men into custody.

Castro faces charges of first- and second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. Castro-Guerra has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted robbery.

The two men will be arraigned on Monday in Mineola.

