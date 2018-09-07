A 24-year-old man was shot several times in Freeport late Thursday night, police said.

The man was shot about 11:45 p.m. on Willow Avenue near Frederick Avenue, according to Nassau County police detectives.

Responding officers found the man lying in the street, police said. He was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds in critical condition.

Police did not identify the man, and the homicide squad is investigating.