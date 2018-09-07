Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

Freeport shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

Police at the scene of the shooting in

Police at the scene of the shooting in Freeport on Thursday night. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
A 24-year-old man was shot several times in Freeport late Thursday night, police said.

The man was shot about 11:45 p.m. on Willow Avenue near Frederick Avenue, according to Nassau County police detectives.

Responding officers found the man lying in the street, police said. He was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds in critical condition.

Police did not identify the man, and the homicide squad is investigating.

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. She is now a breaking news reporter on the Long Island desk.

