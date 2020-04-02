A Freeport man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police said he fired two shots at another man during a street dispute last month that turned violent.

Nassau County police identified the suspect as Lenny Traveras, 26, and said he was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police said that at around 3 p.m. on March 25 Traveras became involved in "a verbal argument" with a 27-year-old man in front of a residence on Bedell Street in Freeport and said that during that argument Traveras pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the victim before fleeing. The victim, who was not struck, identified Traveras as the shooter, police said.

Police said Traveras was located and arrested at a home in Selden Wednesday at about 4:40 p.m.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.