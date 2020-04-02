TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
39° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Freeport man charged with attempted murder in shooting, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Freeport man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police said he fired two shots at another man during a street dispute last month that turned violent.

Nassau County police identified the suspect as Lenny Traveras, 26, and said he was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police said that at around 3 p.m. on March 25 Traveras became involved in "a verbal argument" with a 27-year-old man in front of a residence on Bedell Street in Freeport and said that during that argument Traveras pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the victim before fleeing. The victim, who was not struck, identified Traveras as the shooter, police said.

Police said Traveras was located and arrested at a home in Selden Wednesday at about 4:40 p.m.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Stephen Garcia, a part-time staffer in the Southampton On East End, ASAP delivers to seniors in a hurry
A train at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station on LIRR, hit hard by crisis, tries to forge ahead
Lucas Sanchez, left, of New York Communities for Lost jobs, wages have tenants eyeing rent strike
Gwen Mack, shown Wednesday at Church of the  Demand at LI food pantries up as volunteers, supplies down
A team from South Woods Middle School in School Notebook: South Woods, Gelinas are Olympiad champs
Daniel Balsamo, a senior at Massapequa High School, Way to Go! Massapequa student promotes animal rights
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search